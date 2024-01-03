According to the Science Alert website, researchers found 22 links between viral infections and neurodegenerative cases.

He added that people treated for a type of brain infection called viral encephalitis were 31 times more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease.

He continued that those who were hospitalized for pneumonia after influenza infection were more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease, dementia, Parkinson's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Science Alert also revealed that intestinal infections were also the cause of the development of many neurodegenerative diseases.

He explained that the effect of viral infections on the brain continued for up to 15 years in some cases.

“It is striking that vaccines are currently available for some of these viruses, including influenza and pneumonia,” the researchers wrote.

They added: “Although vaccines do not always prevent disease, they significantly reduce hospitalization rates. This evidence suggests that vaccination may mitigate some of the risks of neurodegenerative diseases.”

The new study was published in the journal Neuron.