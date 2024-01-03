Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Total Film magazine reveals new looks at “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire”, the new Monsterverse movie

Godzilla fans continue to eat well, but if you also enjoy giant apes, look no further than “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.” Today, Total Film unveiled its latest magazine covers promoting the next blockbuster in which old enemies unite to face a new threat and, to be honest, the titans seem to have done it.

The cover of Total Film delves into the enigmatic world of the latest MonsterVerse film, while that exclusive exploration features conversations with director Adam Wingard, actors Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens, and the creative team responsible for bringing these two icons back to the big screen. together once again.

Godzilla X Kong Total Film

What will we see in the movie?

This new movie appears to take place inside the Hollow Earth we saw in Godzilla vs. Kong, maybe things are different down there. Wingard has confirmed that There is a reason behind his new appearances, which will be explained during the course of the film. Godzilla has an interesting color variation, while Kong has grown a beard and now looks like a wrinkled old king.

“Very specifically in the last movie, I wanted Godzilla to have continuity, to look like he had in King of the Monsters and Godzilla from 2014. But then I didn't get the chance to do my version of Godzilla. So Now I wanted to do different things with the spines and try different colors. I didn't want it to be just random; It's part of history. And similarly with Kong, I also wanted to give him some kind of new look. . “We let him grow a beard and gave him a little more gray hair and stuff,” Wingrad stated.

Godzilla y Kong