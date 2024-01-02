New image of Assassin's Creed Jade, Ubisoft's mobile game that will be as big as a console game and will be released in 2024 with a Chinese setting.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jadethe first game of Assassin’s Creed modern mobile game, it will undoubtedly be one of the biggest iOS and Android games on 2024.

Developed by a team of Tencentthe largest video game company in the world, Assassin's Creed Jade will be an open-world action RPG, with nothing to envy in scale to PC and console games.

In fact, it seems that the model they are looking at is the more “role-playing” type exemplified by Assassin's Creed Odyssey, with which it will have a special connection, as Kassandra, its protagonist, appears in it.

Assassin's Creed Jade will reveal more information this year (we assume it will also be released this year) but for now the game license has received approval in China, and thanks to that a new image has been discovered.

Via Access The Animus, we have a new main art of the game with its protagonist in the foreground, in a combat stance and in the rain. An image that will surely accompany the launch of the game when it occurs in the coming months.

Everything we know about Assassin's Creed Jade, the mobile game

Assassin's Creed Jade is set in the 3rd century BC, which corresponds to the Zhou dynasty in China, the third Chinese dynasty where Confucius lived and classical Chinese literature began.

Its protagonist, named Wei Yu, will protect his home from the Xiongnu looters on the Great Wall, visiting cities where cultures from the East and West will intersect.

The game will have the classic gameplay of the saga, based on three pillars (Assassinations, Parkour and Stealth) and will allow you to play with friends in multiplayer. And, of course, the game will be free (we'll have to see how they organize their micropayments and season passes, but you can play it for free and if you get hooked… you'll pay).

Con Assassin’s Creed Jade Ubisoft hopes to reach a broader market thanks to its launch on mobile, and especially chinese, hence it has that setting. It will be one of several games Assassins’s Creed that we will hear about this year, because we are also awaiting the release of “Codename Red”, set in Japan.