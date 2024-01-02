Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

panorama – Available now for $19.99

Welcome to Pan'orama, the relaxing puzzle simulation game that allows you to create stunning landscapes using different types of tiles. At Pan'orama, you will be transported to a world of beauty and tranquility, where you can take a break from the stress of everyday life and enjoy the relaxing music, the calm atmosphere and, above all, the relaxing views of your own creation.

Worlds of Aria is a cooperative game coming to Switch in 2024, in which you will lead your own group of adventurers on an epic feat, inspired by tabletop role-playing games. Invite your friends to the party with Buddy Pass in local or online play, or get down to business on your own.

In addition, CLeM has been confirmed for February 6, 2024.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don't hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

Via.