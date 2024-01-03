Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

nGolf – January 11, 2024

nGolf presents players with many challenging puzzles involving spikes, lasers, and occasionally fires. The goal is as simple as playing golf: get the ball into the hole while collecting as many stars as possible. Those stars will float on the course and help you choose the best path to overcome the obstacles.

Legend of Grimrock – January 15, 2024

The Nintendo Switch version of the game retains the original dungeon-crawling adventure while featuring a revised user interface. Optimized for play with a pair of Nintendo Switch Joy-Con, this version is perfect for playing on the couch or on the go.

Cookie Cutter is shamelessly irreverent, violent and daring. He becomes Cherry, a badass android on a quest full of rage and love. To save her beloved creator, she will explore and fight her way through a unique illustrated sci-fi dystopian world as she chainsaws to death anyone who gets in her way.

