Games for Nintendo Switch

Magnet Jack – Without date

Jack was living his best life as a video game character when one day the Tax King raised everyone's taxes through the roof. He just can't stand this, so he goes to punch that nasty old king right in the nose, but some pesky pocket dimensions full of puzzles keep getting in his way! (The Tax King didn't know that this is exactly what Jack wanted.)

Myth Caller: The Nightmare Shaman – Without date

Myth Caller: The Nightmare Shaman is a collectible platformer fused with a monster-catching RPG. Traverse a semi-open world to collect monsters, golden feathers, and a host of permanent upgrades.

Additionally, R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos has been delayed until 2024 but has released this video:

