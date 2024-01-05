On Thursday, a group of US Democratic lawmakers who are part of the main investigative committee of the House of Representatives (Committee on oversight and accountability) published a series of documents showing how during Donald Trump's presidency, between 2016 and 2020, companies of Trump have received at least 7.8 million dollars (now 7.1 million euros) from foreign governments and officials, especially Chinese.

The documents, collected in a 156-page dossier and obtained thanks to a lawsuit, mainly show several large payments to Trump's hotels in Washington and Las Vegas and to the two Trump Towers in New York. Among the payments in question are $5.5 million paid by the Chinese embassy in the United States, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and the Hainan Airlines Holding Company, an airline with very close ties to the Chinese government and air force. Saudi Arabia would instead have paid more than 615 thousand dollars.

The U.S. Constitution bars federal officials, including the president, from accepting money, payments or gifts of any kind from foreign governments unless they obtain congressional consent to do so, which Trump has never asked for. In the preface of the dossier, Trump was therefore accused of having put his personal financial interests ahead of the US national interest, while at the same time violating the Constitution.

However, Eric Trump, the former president's son, has long argued that these payments did not influence Trump's presidency, as any profits earned from hotel stays would be returned to the federal government through a voluntary annual payment to the Department of Treasure.

The dossier is particularly controversial because the Republicans have been trying for some time, so far without success, to prove that the current president Joe Biden somehow personally profited from the international trade agreements made by his son Hunter Biden before becoming president.

