A few days ago everyone was able to see Xiaomi's first electric car, the Xiaomi SU7, with which the company seeks to completely revolutionize the market. Little by little, more details of what this new feature from the brand will incorporate are now becoming known.

The SU7 is built on a chassis and electrical architecture developed in-house by Xiaomi. The chassis is compatible with 400V and 800V systems, enabling ultra-fast fast charging and users will be able to choose from a range of battery and electric motor configurations, including HyperEngine V6 and V8 variants.

The HyperEngine V6 variant offers 295 HP and 430 Nm of torque, while the HyperEngine V8 variant offers 670 HP and 900 Nm of torque. Both variants can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 4 seconds..

In addition, it is equipped with a complete set of sensors for autonomous driving, including a long-range radar, a short-range radar, a front-view camera, a rear-view camera, and eight exterior cameras. Xiaomi claims it can reach level 4 autonomous driving —No human intervention or supervision required, except under certain conditions.

“Xiaomi will rival Porsche and Tesla and create a dream car for the new era of the automotive industry”

Continuing with the news that has been known now, The SU7 is equipped with a complete IoT ecosystem which allows users to control their smart home devices from inside the vehicle and is compatible with more than 1,000 Xiaomi and Apple CarPlay devices.

The system works with a Snapdragon 8295 that allows high AI capabilities, with the name Xiaomi HyperMind, as well as ultra-fast processing speeds. The company claims that will offer an interactive experience like that of a tabletso there is no learning curve, but rather an intuitive user experience that is really easy to master in no time.

There is no doubt that this electric car offers performance, equipment and a cutting-edge technological ecosystem that could perfectly leave big brands behind. Finally, comment that Xiaomi plans to launch the SU7 in China in 2024 and then globally.

It will be quite interesting to see how the Xiaomi SU7 enters the market. If the vehicle is a success, it could help Xiaomi become a major player in a fairly competitive industry. Of course, about the price, for the moment, nothing at all.