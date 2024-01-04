About a month ago, Dacia pulled the curtains off the new Duster and it came with an important promise. The SUV had to offer the “best price-performance ratio” in its segment, and that performance is certainly not bad. For example, you can get the new Duster for the first time with a hybrid drivetrain, while the petrol version offers the choice between front or four-wheel drive. On the outside, the model looks more adventurous than ever and the interior boasts more technology than ever before. So the only thing the Duster needs to keep its promise is a competitive price.

Hybrid, mild hybrid or LPG?

So keep your fingers away, because the price has indeed become competitive. For example, Dacia already offers a new Duster from 18,990 euros, making it actually only 1,000 euros more expensive than the outgoing model. However, the basic equipment has improved considerably and we partly owe this to mother Europe. There are a lot of mandatory safety features such as traffic sign recognition and emergency braking and lane keeping assistant, while the cheapest 'Essential' version also has 16-inch rims, cruise control and rear parking sensors. The Duster 'Expression' adds things like smartphone connectivity and digital instruments for 20,990 euros and depending on your taste, you can subsequently have the Dacia dressed up as an adventurous 'Extreme' or more chic 'Journey' for around 24,000 euros.

However, there is one 'but', although you can also see that 'but' as something positive. For example, the only Duster that you can get in the cheapest 'Essential' equipment level is one with an Eco-G 100 engine and that runs on LPG. That is quite cheap at the pump, but it immediately means that you have to pay extra for petrol for every Duster. Secretly that is not even a small amount, because the cheapest example with the TCe 130 petrol engine is an 'Expression' for 22,490 euros. However, then you immediately have a 1.2-liter three-cylinder with mild hybrid support and if you want the Duster as a full hybrid, you can get the 'Expression' as 'Hybrid 140' for 26,190 euros. Worth the money? Let us know in the comments!