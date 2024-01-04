The intrigue about the inclusion of Daredevil in the MCU is cleared up after statements from the Marvel Studios producer

Marvel Studios has always kept fans in suspense about What stories are part of your canonical universe. The latest news comes directly from Echo executive producer Brad Winderbaum, who finally answers a question that he has resonated with the community: Is Netflix's Daredevil a key piece in the sacred MCU timeline?

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Winderbaum revealed details about the Previous split between Marvel's film and television divisions. This historical gap created confusion among fans about what to consider as an official part of the MCU. “Until now, we've been a bit evasive about what is and isn't part of the Sacred Timeline. That was due, frankly, to a period in the studio where we were focused on 'landing with suppliers,'” Winderbaum explained. “It was another part of the company that developed Netflix material. “We were aware of what they were doing, and they were aware of what we were doing, but there was a lot to balance.”

Daredevil and Kingpin: Key pieces in the MCU puzzle

However, Marvel Studios' decision to to integrate to Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin in the MCU changed this perception. Winderbaum highlighted “how well integrated the stories are” into the larger shared universe. “Personally, Brad Winderbaum, I would feel confident saying that it is part of the Sacred Timeline,” he concluded.

When the MCU expanded to television in 2013 with the ABC series Agents of SHIELD, the slogan “Everything is Connected” began to be used in marketing to indicate that the television series were part of the shared universe. Although Agents of SHIELD, Daredevil, and Jessica Jones all referenced events from films like The Avengers, the films rarely did the same.

The multitude of universes in the MCU

Although it has not yet been officially confirmed whether Agents of SHIELD, Jessica Jones and other Marvel Television projects are part of the Sacred Timeline, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has hinted that These properties are part of the MCU Multiverse.

In the foreword to the book “Marvel Studios' The Marvel Cinematic Universe – An Official Timeline,” Feige wrote that Marvel Studios recognizes “that there are stories—movies and series that are canonical to Marvel but were created by different storytellers in different periods of history.” from Marvel.” The prologue goes on to state that as the MCU moves “further into the Multiverse Saga, you never know when timelines might collide or converge (wink, wink/spoiler alert).”

Daredevil's bright future in the MCU

The announcement of the “Daredevil: Born Again” series marks an important milestone in the trajectory of the MCU. This series, a spiritual continuation of the acclaimed Netflix version, promises to further explore the complex figure of Matt Murdock/Daredevil. With 18 confirmed episodes, is shaping up to be one of Marvel Studios' most ambitious productions for Disney+. The fans' expectations are high, not only to see the character evolutionbut also for how it will be integrated more deeply into the fabric of the MCU.

The return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin indicates a strong connection to the original narrative, maintaining the essence that fans loved so much. Furthermore, it is rumored inclusion of new characters from the Marvel universe, which could open doors to interesting crossovers and narrative expansions. “Daredevil: Born Again” not only reaffirms Daredevil's position in the MCU, but also paves the way for future collaborations and intertwined plotsstrengthening the continuity and richness of the Marvel universe.

Netflix's Daredevil is currently available on Disney+, with a spiritual sequel titled Daredevil: Born Again currently in development. Echo will premiere in its entirety on January 9, 2024 on Hulu and Disney+.