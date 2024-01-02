Like every beginning of the month, streaming platforms release their new content, and Netflix, throughout the month has different series, movies, documentaries and many other programs. But in its programming there is already content that is expected by its subscribers..

Here you will find some of the most anticipated premieres of January 2024.

The Snow Society. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

The Snow Society

After its premiere in national movie theaters a few weeks ago, this drama film, directed by JA Bayona, will premiere this January 4 on Netflix. The plot takes place in 1972, when Uruguayan Air Force plane 571 carrying a rugby team on a charter flight to Chile crashed into a glacier in the heart of the Andes.. Only 29 of the 45 passengers survived the impact and, in one of the most hostile environments in the world, they were forced to resort to extreme measures to stay alive. With the performances of Enzo Vogrincic, Matías Recalt, Agustín Pardella, Esteban Bigliardi.

The Sun brothers. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

The Sun Brothers

It is an action and drama series with comedy overtones that will be available starting January 4 on Netflix. An interesting plot is told throughout eight episodes. When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is attacked by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, lethal hitman Charles “Patasilla” Sun, sets out for Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen, and his naive younger brother. , Bruce, whom they always tried to protect by hiding the truth about his family until now. In the midst of a bloody power struggle between the most powerful gangs in Taipei and a new faction that wants to dominate the city, Charles, his brother and his mother must heal old wounds and mend the ties that unite them before one of their many enemies I murdered them. Created by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu, the series stars Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Johnny Kou, Highdee Kuan, Alice Hewkin, Joon Lee, Jenny Yang, Jon Xue Zhang, Madison Hu.

Sonic Prime: Season 3. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Sonic Prime: Season 3

On January 11, the third season of this animated series will premiere on Netflix. Perfect for the little ones at home, After Nine steals the Prism to create his own world, Sonic teams up with unexpected allies to protect the universe as he knows it..

Lift: A robbery in first class. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Lift: A robbery in first class

The action-comedy film will be available starting January 12 on Netflix. Cyrus Whitaker seeks accomplices for an international coup as daring as it is dizzying: Stealing $500 million in gold at 12,000 meters high. . . . Directed by F. Gary Gray, with performances by Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio, Ursula Corbero, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, Sam Worthington.

Griselda. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Griselda

It is a long-awaited six-episode drama series starring Sofía Vergara, which can be seen starting January 25 on Netflix. The plot is inspired by the life of the cunning and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who ended up creating one of the most profitable cartels in history. In the Miami of the '70s and '80s, her lethal mix of sudden brutality and charm helped her deftly navigate between her business and family life., which earned her the famous nickname of the Godmother. With Sofía Vergara, also as executive producer, the dramatic miniseries is the creation of showrunner Eric Newman and is directed by Andrés Baiz. The cast is completed with the participation of Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Martin Rodriguez, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Dávila, Gabriel Sloyer, Juliana Aidén Martinez, José Zúñiga and Carolina Giraldo, known as Karol G, in her debut acting.

