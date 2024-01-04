The releases of new content are not long in coming on Netflix, the streaming platform with the most subscribers. AND This Thursday, January 4, it launches a series starring Michelle Yeoh and a movie based on real events.

The Snow Society. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

The Snow Society

Finally, the dramatic film directed by JA Bayona is now available on Netflix, after having remained in national movie theaters. It is 1972, when plane 571 of the Uruguayan Air Force carrying a rugby team on a flight to Chile crashes into a glacier in the heart of the Andes.. Only 29 of the 45 passengers survived the impact in one of the most hostile environments in the world, where they were forced to resort to extreme measures to stay alive. Enzo Vogrincic, Matías Recalt, Agustín Pardella and Esteban Bigliardi participate.

The Sun brothers. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

The Sun Brothers

It is an eight-episode action, drama and comedy series that can now be seen on Netflix. The story begins when the head of a powerful triad in Taiwan suffers an attack at the hands of a mysterious assassin, so his eldest son, the lethal hitman Charles “Patasilla” Sun travels to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen, now his naive younger brother, Bruce, from whom the truth about his family has always been hidden. In the midst of a bloody power struggle between the most powerful gangs in Taipei and a new faction that wants to dominate the city, Charles, Bruce and Eileen must heal old wounds and mend the ties that unite them, before one of their enemies kills them. murder. Created by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu. Starring Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Johnny Kou, Highdee Kuan, Alice Hewkin, Joon Lee, Jenny Yang, Jon Xue Zhang and Madison Hu.

XM

Themes

Netflix Streaming Movie Series The Snow Society The Sun Brothers

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions