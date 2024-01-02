The excitement of the beginning of a new year is felt in the homes of Mexico, 2024 begins and the first month of 2024 begins, so streaming platforms like Netflix now have new content.

Discover which series and movies you can now watch starting January 1 on Netflix, the streaming service with the most reach in the world.

Cryptostatas

It is a documentary film that is now available on Netflix, which focuses on three men who took advantage of the chaotic crypto market to scam investors and give themselves a great life with their money.. In 2017, during the economic frenzy generated by Bitcoin, scammers found a new niche: Cryptocurrencies. In this context, Ray Trapani accepts a friend's proposal to create a debit card for crypto, without having any idea how to do it. Thanks to fake LinkedIn profiles, paid celebrity endorsements, and the digital community's insatiable desire to make quick and easy money, Centra Tech began raking in millions of dollars a day. In this fast-paced, wild documentary from director Bryan Storkel, Ray himself talks about the ups and downs of his dramatic story.

Tricks

It is a drama, thriller and mystery mini series that can now be seen on Netflix, which tells the story of Maya Stern, a woman trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe. One day, Maya installs a camera to monitor her little daughter, but she is surprised to see that there is a known man in her house: her husband, whom she thought was dead. Sergeant Sami Kierce leads the investigation into Joe's murder, while also confronting his own secrets.. Meanwhile, Maya's nephews, Abby and Daniel, try to find out the truth about her mother's murder several months ago. From writer Danny Brocklehurst, Deceptions stars Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, Joanna Lumley, Richard Armitage.

We are what we eat: An experiment with twins

It is a documentary series that is available on Netflix as of today. Four episodes show how two twin brothers change their diet and lifestyle for eight weeks for a scientific experiment on the impact of food on the body..

