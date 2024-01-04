One of the streaming platforms most consumed throughout the world is nothing more and nothing less than Netflixwhere you can find a wide variety of content from movies, series and documentaries.

Netflix arrives every month with new content to its catalog so that users can enjoy the productions, both for children and the whole family and for adults with film genres such as action, adventure, science fiction, comedy, documentaries, drama, fantasy, among others.

However, just as new content arrives, many others are also eliminated, due to the fact that the platform does not reach an agreement on the licensing issue. Many people are surprised when they search for a movie or series and not find it.

So that this does not happen to you anymore, we tell you how you can know which content will no longer be available on the platform.

When you add a series or movie to your Netflix account, it will show you a message that says: “This program is available until…” along with the date indicated; This can appear in two different ways:

On the Show or Movie Details page At the top of the screen, for a few seconds, when the title starts playing.

