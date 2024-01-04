Netflix He has great successes with series like “La casa de papel” or “Stranger Things”, one of the most viewed of his productions, however, in the field of reality shows he has not had the same luck.

A few months ago it emerged that several former participants of “The Squid Game: The Challenge” They joined together to file a class action lawsuit against the platform for damages, and they assured that they were forced to be in extremely cold climates; In addition, the activities caused them injuries and health problems that they will have to deal with for several years.

Now, the streaming giant is once again in the middle of a legal dispute over a former contestant on “Love is blind”, another of his reality shows that is focused on helping people find love.

According to the American website, TMZ, Netflix is ​​being sued by Renne Poche, a member of season number five of the show, along with the company Delirium TV (producer of the series), for forcing her to spend long periods with a violent, addicted and emotionally unstable man.

“Love is blind” follows the premise that two people do not need to know each other physically to fall in love, which is why its members are taken on blind dates with each other, where in addition to flirting, they can get to know each other more thoroughly. The only rule is that to meet each other, there must first be a marriage commitment and then they are taken on vacation to a Mexican resort before returning home and getting married.

In the lawsuit, obtained by the American site, Poche claims that the producers were aware that her default partner, Carter, is a violent, addicted man with mental health problems, and yet they forced her to spend long periods of time with the.

Although at first Carter and Poche got along well, the woman claims that it didn't take long for her to discover that he was lying, in addition to the fact that he consumed alcohol and other substances on and off camera, emotionally abused her and even He threatened one of the cameramen, but the production did nothing. On the contrary, they would have threatened to take legal action against her if she did not continue with her commitment.

Renne alleges damages, since not only was she forced into a “toxic” relationship, but once the program ended, production notified her that her relationship with Carter would be eliminated from the program because he had threatened to take his own life. if the images came to light.

From that moment, the woman not only canceled her engagement, but also spoke about her traumatic experience within the reality show, which is why, now, she is being accused by the company of not respecting the confidentiality agreement that she had signed and they are demanding the sum of 4 million dollars, when they only paid him 8 thousand for his participation.

In counterbalance, Poche is asking the court to declare the contract illegal and unenforceable. in addition to an amount that has not been disclosed as compensation.

Until this Wednesday neither the platform nor the production company have spoken about it, but this would not be the first accusation against the program, since another of the contestants alleged sexual assault, illegal imprisonment and negligence.

