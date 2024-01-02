An interactive adventure that delves into the successful universe of the series

Netflix continues with its strategy of expanding within the video game industry by launching a new proposal linked to its series La casa de papel. The streaming content platform incorporates the title into its offer The paper house: The optionan adventure video game that allows fans to further explore the universe of the well-known Spanish fiction, which has just released the Berlin spin-off, offering an interactive plot that increases viewer participation.

This game, created by Boss Fight Studios, is presented as an interactive prequel to the series and places its action before the events of the first seasona, in the recognizable streets of Barcelona. In Money Heist: The Option, users will have the opportunity to play as Sydney, a new character who joins the cast, facing key decisions that will impact the story and the outcome of the famous heist.

Exploring the universe of La casa de papel

In Money Heist: The Option, the character of Sydney It can be adapted to the player's choice, being able to select gender identity as male, female or non-binary, through a story motivated by revenge. Along with a cast of iconic characters From the series, the player will interact with recognizable faces such as Denver and Tokyo, and receive instructions from the mastermind behind the heist, the Professor. The story progresses according to the player's decisions, influencing the course of events and offering an individualized approach that adds value to the dynamics of interactive fiction games.

The Boss Fight Studios initiative establishes a connection between the audiovisual entertainment and video games, and evidences the expansion of Netflix's offering, whose goal is to strengthen its position in the sector. The player's challenge will be to execute the robbery in the imaginary La Perla Museum; Each choice will determine the progress towards success or failure of the operation.

Availability and accessibility

La casa de papel: The option will be available from January 4 and will offer localization in several languages ​​such as English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German and Italian, which facilitates its reach to a wide international audience and takes advantage of the access advantages provided by the streaming platform.

As usual, it can only be enjoyed through Netflix, which is consistent with the company's strategy of providing original and exclusive content to its subscribers. Through Money Heist: The Option, Netflix not only seeks to please fans of the series, but also aims to capture the attention of new users, demonstrating that its catalog is beginning to highlight a growing presence in the world of video games. .

