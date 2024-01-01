This December 30, the documentary and sports series Captains of the World premieres on the streaming platform with the greatest reach in the world, Netflix..

After co-producing the series Capitanes, which followed soccer stars during the qualifying stage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Netflix and FIFA+ collaborate on a new series that delves into what is not seen about the great tournament.

Captains of the World, produced by Fulwell 73, is the definitive story of one of the greatest sporting spectacles of all time. With shocking behind-the-scenes scenes and exclusive interviews with prominent players, captains, coaches and more — including Harry Kane, Gareth Bale, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé and Simon Kjær — this captivating documentary series looks back on the tragedies and triumphs of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Captains of the world consists of six episodes that offer a look from the locker room to the fielda documentary directed by Ben and Gabe Turner, which brings Netflix subscribers exclusive access to the 32 teams fighting for soccer glory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

