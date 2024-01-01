A new year begins and good spirits are breathed every day, new resolutions, new experiences to live, the hope of a better year in an atmosphere of joy, and with this the new content on streaming platforms is not long in coming.

And Netflix announces its January programming, find out which series, movies and the rest of the programs that enter the most famous streaming service in the world.

SERIES

Deceptions (AVAILABLE)

The Sun Brothers (1/4/2024)

Queer Eye: Season 8 (1/24/2024) Griselda (1/25/2024)

FILMS

The snow society (4/1/2024)

Awakening from grief (5/1/2024)

Lift: A first-class robbery (1/12/2024) My loneliness has wings (1/19/2024)

DOCUMENTARIES AND SPECIALS

Crypto scams (AVAILABLE)

Break Point: Temporada 2 (10/1/2024)

We are guardians (1/28/2024)

CHILDREN AND FAMILY

Matilda (AVAILABLE)

Sonic Prime: Season 3 (1/11/2024)

Almost a Narwhal: Season 2 (1/22/2024) Little Bheem: Off to recess! (1/29/2024)

ANIME

Maboroshi (15/1/2024)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (1/17/2024) Dungeons and Dragons (COMING SOON)

*Release dates are subject to change.

XM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions