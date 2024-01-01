loading…

Thousands of tents accommodate Palestinian refugees in Rafah, on the border of the Gaza Strip and Egypt, December 29, 2023. Photo/AP

GAZA TRACK – The border area between Egypt and the Gaza Strip has been the focus of international attention for many years, due to the political, social and economic dynamics affecting this region.

This region is increasingly in the world spotlight when Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu has the ambition to control it in the latest war against Palestine.

The following are conditions along the border, including the challenges faced and opportunities that may arise.

1. History and Context

Since Egypt declared its independence in 1952, relations with the Gaza Strip, which is largely inhabited by Palestinians, have undergone dynamic changes.

The history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including the existence of the Gaza Strip trapped between Israel and Egypt, provides important context for understanding current conditions.

2. Security Challenges

The Egypt-Gaza border faces significant security challenges, including security threats, arms smuggling, and other illegal activities.

Egypt is actively seeking to secure its borders, working with Israel and the Palestinian Authority, but this challenge remains a major concern.

3. Humanity and Welfare

The humanitarian condition in the Gaza Strip, especially after the Israeli military aggression that killed more than 22,000 Palestinians, has attracted world attention.

Movement restrictions, political instability and lack of resources have created serious challenges regarding the well-being of the population in this area.

Egypt, as a neighboring country, is involved in humanitarian aid and development efforts.