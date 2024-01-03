loading…

Apartment burns after an Israeli drone strike that killed a Hamas leader in Beirut, Lebanon, January 2, 2024. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – The office of Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu asked his ministers not to make statements to the media regarding the murder of the deputy head of the Hamas political bureau in Beirut, Lebanon.

Netanyahu's call was reported by the Israel Public Broadcasting Company on Tuesday (2/1/2024), reported by Anadolu Agency.

Likud member of the Israeli Knesset, Danny Danon, congratulated security forces on the killing, which appeared to be Israel's first official admission of responsibility.

“I congratulate the Israeli army, Shin Bet, and Mossad as well as security forces on the killing of senior Hamas official Salah Al-Arouri in Beirut,” wrote Danon in X.

The Palestinian group, Hamas, said there were killings in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Hamas said two commanders of its armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, were also killed.

Lebanon's official National News Agency reported earlier that Arouri was killed in an Israeli drone strike on Hamas offices in Mecherfeh in southern Beirut. A total of six people died in the attack.

The attack was a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty by Israel.

(she)