The acquisition of Activision Blizzard King by Microsoft shook Sony and PlayStation as one of the pillars in terms of income and profits, Call of Duty, became the property of the Xbox company. The Japanese company and its video game division are urgently looking for a solution for the future in terms of online multiplayer and games as a service and the answer could be in a stable niche with potential.

Video: REVIEW – Street Fighter 6

Sony would bet on services with a fighting game

The hacking of Insomniac Games and the leak of documents has made public information that reveals the plans of the studio, but also of PlaySation in general. It is no secret that the Sony brand will bet on games as a service due to the impact that Call of Duty is already on Xbox, but this has resulted in tensions and problems at PlayStation Studios. It seems that seeking the success of FPS and MMOs would be like finding a needle in a haystack and that is why the Japanese company would bet on fighting games.

According to a pair of slides that are part of the recent leak of documents that affected Insomniac and PlayStation, shared by user “Bartman013” on reddit (via Exputer), PlayStation has been analyzing the relationship between fighting game players and the time it takes to make a transaction, whether to purchase content or outright purchasing a battle pass.

Sony owns EVO, prestigious world fighting game tournament

PlayStation closely analyzes the fighting game sector, its transactions and business potential

In this regard, Sony makes a comparison under the same conditions with other types of games as a service, such as FPS, sports games and MMOs, paying special attention to what happens with the fighting game niche in which case there is a period of Approximately 3 months between the acquisition of the game and the first transaction.

By making the comparison, it is shown that Genres such as FPS, MMOs and sports titles already have defined leaders and it would be very difficult to compete, but in fighting games there would be an opportunity for PlayStation to try its luck with a video game of the genre that serves as a service and online multiplayer. It should be remembered that in the era of the PS5, Sony has supported its system of organizing competitions between users and that the company is the owner of the prestigious EVO world fighting game tournament.

Do you think Sony could get into fighting games as an online multiplayer and service?

Tell us in the comments and stay with us at LEVEL UP.

Video: REVIEW – Mortal Kombat 1

Source 1, Source 2

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News