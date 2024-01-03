Nebahat is chatting with Ahmet about her recent separation from Şevval when she suddenly realizes that…Suzan has returned to work at the club!

Doruk's mother is very surprised since she could not even imagine it and, as a member of the establishment, she had not found out about his incorporation.

The woman tells her former best friend that she has just divorced Akif and that she has free rein with him. She knows perfectly well that she was playing two sides with each other!

Nebahat responds that she is not interested in Akif and Ahmet tells them both that this is not the time to talk about that topic. Will new friction arise between them now that they will see each other every day or will it be time for them to resolve their differences?

