If you like current Mexican cinema films and support the industry, or have fun in your favorite movie theater, the film National Family is for you.

National Family. SPECIAL/VIDEO CINEMA.

Don Polibio García, the patriarch of a family embedded in politics, faces the change of party in his state – after 100 years in power – losing all his privileges.

National Family. SPECIAL/VIDEO CINEMA.

Humiliated and angry, he threatens to disinherit his family and leave to rebuild his life. This forces their children – Kippy, Ramses and Belén – to take extreme measures to ensure their future, causing everything that could go wrong to turn out worse..

National Family

By Marcelo Alejandro Tobar de Albornoz.

With Gilberto Barraza, Claudia Ríos, Silvia Navarro, Jero Medina, Antonio de la Vega, Jesús Zavala.

Mexico, 2023.

XM

Themes

Premieres Cinema National Family Videocine Marcelo Alejandro Tobar de Albornoz Gilberto Barraza Silvia Navarro Jesús Zavala

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions