In a new study published in the journal Nature Astronomy, a team of NASA astronomers has announced the discovery of an exoplanet with traces of liquid water on its surface. The planet, called HD 85512 b, is about 37 light years from Earth and is similar in size to Jupiter.

HD 85512 b orbits its host star at a distance of about 13 million kilometers, which, to give you an idea, is similar to what separates the Earth from the Sun, so the planet receives an amount of light and heat similar to what ours receives.

The planet also has an atmosphere similar to that of Earth, with a composition rich in hydrogen and helium. However, astronomers discovered, thanks al James Webbthat the atmosphere of HD 85512 b has very low levels of carbon dioxide.

“The Holy Grail in exoplanet science is finding habitable worlds and life, but all the features that have been talked about until now were beyond the reach of observatories,” explains Julien de Wit, professor of Planetary Sciences at the Institute. Massachusetts Technological Institute (MIT).

NASA

The absence of carbon dioxide, the key to having water in a liquid state

As explained in the study, The absence of carbon dioxide in a planet's atmosphere may be a sign of the presence of liquid water on its surface.. This is because carbon dioxide is a gas that dissolves easily in water.

In addition to this important point, astronomers also found other signs of habitability in HD 85512 b. For example, The planet has a surface temperature of about 25 degrees Celsius, which is a suitable temperature for life as we know it.. As if all this were not enough, it has an atmosphere rich in oxygen, which is another essential element for life.

For now, we have to wait to declare victory and astronomers will continue observing HD 85512 b with the James Webb to obtain more information about its atmosphere and surface. If scientists' suspicions are confirmed, this planet could be one of the most promising places for the search for extraterrestrial life.