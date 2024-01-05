2024 has had a hot start for OSIRIS-APEX. NASA's space probe, which successfully completed its mission of sending us samples from the asteroid Bennu, is now heading to another asteroid as part of its extended mission. To do this, it has had to get closer to the Sun than it was designed to withstand, but NASA has confirmed that it is fine.

OSIRIS-APEX is the new name of the mission formerly known as OSIRIS-REx. The probe that traveled to the asteroid Bennu to collect samples of rocks and dust from the early solar system. The samples arrived on Earth as planned, but the spacecraft was still in such good condition that NASA assigned it a new task: flying to the asteroid Apophis.

Discovered in 2004, Apophis is an asteroid 335 meters in diameter that in five years will pass within a few 30,000 kilometers from Earth, becoming visible to the naked eye. OSIRIS-APEX will be chasing it in its orbit around the Sun for years, but will not reach it until a few days after its close encounter with Earth, in April 2029.

OSIRIS-APEX has already faced some challenges in its new trajectory. On January 2, the spacecraft was closer to the Sun than initially planned. It passed 75 million kilometers from the star, subjecting its components to higher temperatures than they were designed to support.

Lockheed Martin engineers prepared the probe with a special configuration to protect it from intense heat. After a few hours holding their breath, they received a telemetry signal confirming that the ship was still operating normally. However, she won't return to her normal configuration until March, when she moves a little further away from the Sun.

Meanwhile, on Earth, NASA continues to delay opening the Bennu sample container due to two stuck screws. Engineers at the JPL laboratory are making new tools to try to open it without contaminating the rocks, which they hope to achieve in the first quarter of 2024.

Image | POT

In Xataka | The possibility that it will crash into us in seven centuries is the least interesting thing about the asteroid Bennu