Naruto now has its own dedicated channel through the streaming platform, Pluto TV

The streaming platform, Pluto TV, has added an exclusive channel for Naruto

Join the conversation

It is a secret to no one that Masashi Kishimoto's franchise is one of the most successful and watched of all timewhich is not surprising, since the great story that this mangaka created has amazed fans for decades, to the point that, today, more and more viewers decide to follow the exciting adventures of Naruto and company.

It's no surprise that due to the huge impact Naruto has had over the decades, many fans want to continue enjoying this fascinating storysince it is completely worth remembering each one of the amazing moments that the beloved Konoha ninja had while making a name for himself throughout the shinobi world.

That is why, recently, Streaming platform Pluto TV has offered a dedicated Naruto channel so that many fans of the franchise can relive each of the ninja adventures of this young hero who continues to steal the hearts of thousands and thousands of followers worldwide.

Naruto has its own dedicated channel on Pluto TV

The Naruto chronology is quite extensive, since this wonderful IP has offered a wide variety of content which has notably expanded the story of the young shinobi who, with effort and perseverance, managed to overcome adversity, having exponential growth.

Likewise, the streaming platform, Pluto TV has been adding several successful anime channels to its extensive catalog like Sailor Moon, Yu-Gi-Oh, Shaman King, Death Note and now has added Naruto to his long listthis being great news for die-hard fans of this IP, since it now offers two different transmission options for the work of Masashi Kishimotoyou can even see it in Spanish, a detail that has made many followers enjoy the adventures of this shinobi again.

Currently, the platform Pluto TV is offering two options so that fans can enjoy the first season of Narutosince the first few arcs are available as a channel that plays continuous formas well as on demandso followers will be able to choose the viewing method of their preference very easily.

Pluto TV also has the spin-off titled “Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals”which is available on demand with 51 episodes that adapt the manga derived from Kenji Tairaso this platform is full of content alluding to the Naruto franchise so that fans can enjoy their favorite characters in various very fun adventures.

Notably Pluto TV includes all 220 episodes of the first season of Narutoproviding around 84 hours of content of the adventures of this young ninja during his childhood and other 20 hours of viewing of the spin-off, Rock Lee & His Ninja Palsso fans have a lot of material to enjoy the franchise of Masashi Kishimoto.

It is necessary to highlight that Pluto TV is a free service that uses ads to support the extensive catalog of series that it offers, so this new dedicated channel of Naruto It is a complete marvel that will serve to continue expanding the great legacy of this IP and so that fans can learn a little more about the most powerful jutsus in the series, which have permeated the collective imagination for years.

So, if you want to venture into the shinobi universe, Pluto TV is your best option to enjoy the adventures of Naruto as he travels his ninja path.

Without a doubt, Pluto TV has been very successful in offering a channel dedicated to Narutobecause through this fans will be able to remember or enjoy for the first time the great adventures of the young ninja and the rest of the fascinating characters of this IP.

Join the conversation