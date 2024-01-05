Masashi Kishimoto revealed how One Piece influenced Naruto's most heartbreaking moments

Masashi Kishimoto revealed in an interview that One Piece's light-hearted tone led to Naruto's ninja story being darker and more violent.

Naruto y One Piece They are two of the most successful works of the manga/anime industry.which have told wonderful stories that have permeated the collective imagination over the years, since Both Naruto and Luffy are two of the most iconic characters of Shonen and that has been demonstrated over the years.

It is not surprising that Naruto y One Piece be part of the best Shonen mangas in history, since both series have addressed shocking events that have made its plot a true narrative exquisitenesssince both Oda and Kishimoto have been characterized by adding a great depth to each of these momentsmaking them more memorable.

If you know that Naruto and One Piece inspired each othersince both stories were published at the same time, having a healthy rivalry that led the mangakas to bring out their most competitive side and promote their works to another level. However, a few years ago, through an interview, Masashi Kishimoto revealed that One Piece was key to carrying out the most emotional moments of its sleeve, making its plot more transcendental.

Masashi Kishimoto reveals that One Piece was crucial to making Naruto a better story

It has been known for a long time the rivalry that existed between the Naruto and One Piece mangasspecifically in the fan community, since both works were published almost at the same time, which led to healthy competition that served as a push for each story will improve in terms of storytelling.

In fact, Naruto became a better manga thanks to One Piece, because Kishimoto's admiration for Oda pushed him to make his story a true narrative marvel.so much so that the creator of Naruto himself revealed through an interview that Luffy's cheerful adventures served to make the popular leaf ninja darker.

Through X, the account called @sandman_AP brought back to life an interview with Kishimoto in 2013 in which he let it be known that the cheerful tone of One Piece led to his ninja story was more violent and dramatic than I initially intended.

Kishimoto (2013): One Piece is basically a light-hearted story, so I always think of Naruto as going the opposite way. I try to make Naruto a more serious battle by killing characters, since Oda said he doesn’t kill many characters. Otherwise, Naruto wouldn’t be popular enough. — sandman (@sandman_AP) December 5, 2023

Kishimoto took advantage of this interview to comment on the following:

“One Piece is basically a happy story, so I always thought that Naruto should go in the opposite direction, to the point of adding greater seriousness to the ninja battles by killing characters, since Oda does not usually do without his characters, because “If he didn't use this treatment in his work, Naruto wouldn't be popular enough.”

These statements by Kishimoto reveal how One Piece influenced Narutoimproving this manga significantly, since if it had not been developed in this way it would not have had the success and impact that it achieved for so many years, since The Naruto plot was full of very emotional and heartbreaking moments which, to this day, continue to move viewers, so this was a wise decision by Masashi Kishimoto.

The healthy rivalry between both mangakas led their works to transcend to an epic narrative level.because if he had not had this competition, each story could have been different, which is why this anecdote from Kishimoto is gratifying, since his desire to improve more and more made him Naruto's ninja path was more sublimejust as Oda managed to make Luffy's maritime adventures a complete marvel that continues to captivate fans.

Without a doubt, Both mangakas have distinguished themselves for their great creativity and insight when it comes to telling their stories.since everything seems to indicate that the healthy rivalry that existed between their works led them to push their writing and narration to another level.

