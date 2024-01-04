The release date of Napoleon on Apple TV+ continues to have the public in suspense. But what do we really know? This is the situation with the Ridley Scott film.

Many people are wondering when Napoleon premieres on Apple TV+. Ridley Scott's film is set to arrive soon on digital platforms after its theatrical release. Although the apple company, the studio behind the film, has not yet officially confirmed the date, it has been reported that it will possibly be available on PVOD services such as Apple, Amazon and Google starting next Tuesday, January 9. That's about six weeks after its theatrical release.

This digital release tactic aligns with other Apple Originals releases, such as Martin Scorsese's The Moon Killers, which also had its digital release just 46 days after its arrival in theaters. Although no information has been provided on the release date in physical format (Blu-ray, 4K UHD or DVD), it is estimated that it could be available around February. Therefore, we will have to continue waiting to have Napoleon on Apple TV+.

The possible release dates… Before the Oscars!

Although we are expected to have Napoleon on Apple TV+ in the coming months, the exact date of its arrival on the streaming platform remains unknown. Given the relevance of Joaquin Phoenix's film as a possible contender for the Academy Awards, there is speculation that the technology company could take advantage of the awards season and release it before the nominations close to generate positive momentum.

Nominations for the Academy Awards will be announced on January 23, with a voting period that runs from January 11 to 16. So if the company is looking to maximize its impact at the Oscars, it may consider releasing Napoleon in Apple TV+, its streaming platform, before the nomination period ends. Another strategy could be to release the film in early February to boost voting and generate recognition before the Oscars ceremony on March 10.

