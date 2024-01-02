Terminator Survival Project, Nacon's open-world survival game based on Cameron's film, is moving forward with the title Terminator Survivors.

Naconthe well-known publisher of accessories and video games, has recently tried its luck with film licenses: they got it right with RoboCop Rogue City… and they hit it big with The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

Soon, they will try another saga from the eighties, the great rival of RoboCop: Terminator, the movie James Cameron. They will do it with a game that will most likely be called Terminator: Survivors.

This game was announced in summer 2022 as Terminator Survival Project, presented as the first survival game set in the universe of Terminator.

This game has had no further details confirmed since then, but as has been discovered @kurakasisdevelopment continues.

Nacon registered the domain terminatorsurvivors.com in October and created the Twitter account (currently inactive) @TerminatorNacon.

Will we see Terminator survival in 2024?

Behind Terminator Survivors is a new internal Nacon studio, Nacon Studio Milan. It will be your playtest: an open world game that takes place between the events of Doomsday and the formation of the Resistance leadered by John Connorin a new story.

We will play a group of survivors of the nuclear apocalypse trying to survive the Terminators.

It is expected to be a game that can be played alone or in multiplayer, very different from Terminator Resistance, a 2019 single player game from the Teyon Games studio… curiously, the creators of the RoboCop game.

Nacon Studio Milan was founded in May 2022, including RaceWard Studio, specialized in racing games, and other new teams. His only previous project is the motorcycle simulator RiMS Racing.

Let's hope that this year 2024 we will know more about this ambitious Terminator game. This one has no dates or platforms, but if it comes out at the end of 2024 or 2025, we can assume that it will come out on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC… and maybe Switch 2.