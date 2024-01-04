The military junta that rules Myanmar pardoned nearly 10,000 prisoners on Thursday, in an act of celebration as the country marks the 76th anniversary of gaining independence from the United Kingdom. It is not clear whether among the freed people there are also those who were detained in recent years for opposing the junta's regime, which in any case number much more than 10 thousand: according to the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners, a non-profit organization of Myanmar which assists political prisoners in the country, almost 26 thousand people have been imprisoned for political reasons since the current military junta took power.

Myanmar's military junta seized power in February 2021 in a coup, imprisoning democratically elected Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, who is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence on charges deemed politically motivated and laughable by many countries and independent observers. The coup marked the end of a period of partial restoration of democracy, which began in 2015 after decades of military governments. The coup was followed by huge protests across the country that went on for months, repressed by the junta with violence: many people were killed and thousands arrested.