Bakugo's redemption arc has concluded in a sublime way, leaving a great scene that confirms the great growth of the explosive hero

Since the beginning of My Hero Academia, Bakugo was characterized by having a rather questionable and arrogant personality.because the explosive hero used to constantly intimidate Deku, his best friend, to the point of humiliating and belittling him in front of everyone, having very abusive attitudes that made Katsuki a bully in every sense of the word.

As time went by, the real reason why Bakugo bullied Deku was revealed, as the explosive hero matured and understood things better, to the point that He wanted to atone for the sins committed by treating his best friend in such a way.which led to Katsuki having a long process of redemption which gave it exponential growth.

Likewise, the most recent chapter of the manga My Hero Academia seems to have closed once and for all Bakugo's redemption arcsince, after finishing off one of the biggest villains in the series, the explosive hero left a great scene that confirms the great evolution and maturity he acquired in all this time.

It's fasting contains spoilers for chapter #410 of the My Hero Academia manga.

Bakugo's redemption arc concluded with this great scene

Throughout each season of My Hero Academia, Bakugo has faced himselfor failing that to his own weakness and insecurities that afflicted him, having exceptional character development that has been taken to another level during the final arc in which he has concluded his redemption arc in a sublime way, demonstrating the great maturity and evolution that he acquired during this entire tortuous process.

For a long time, Bakugo has been trying to compensate for his own perceived lack of strength.while Deku and the other heroes shined in bigger battles, as the explosive hero felt that had been left far behind as far as power and heroic actions are concerned.

Nevertheless, Bakugo's efforts have not been in vainsince he obtained great growth that he has shown during the final arc, specifically, after winning his battle against All For One, since the explosive hero learned to work as a team And if that were not enough, he performed heroic feats that made him one of the most outstanding heroes.

In fact, the most recent chapter left a great scene that confirms that the great efforts of the young hero and the entire redemption process that he carried out They paid off, since after giving the final blow to All For One he made sure to put all his trust in Dekua detail that would never have been possible for Bakugo at the beginning of the series.

This gesture from Bakugo completely and exceptionally closes his redemption archaving great character development, because he put all his faith in Deku, even calling him by his own namethis being a detail that confirms the maturity that Katsuki acquired in his countless battles in which he demonstrated his great worth and unbreakable will.

Notably Bakugo was already demonstrating his constant evolutionbecause this hero gave his all in his fight against Shigaraki, in which he fell before this fearsome villain by pushing his body to the limit to save his friends during this fierce and relentless battle.

Without a doubt, Bakugo has become one of the most prominent heroes of My Hero Academiabecause he finally acquired enormous development and maturity that has placed him as one of the most important characters in the series, of which different nuances were shown that emphasized his evolution.

