Streaming platforms have become, for many homes, an essential entertainment item. In the case of not having a Smart TV, enjoying the best content on our television is extremely easy if we use certain external resources, such as the Fire TV Stick. Installing it correctly, a simple gesture from our smartphone can be more than enough for us to start playing our favorite content.

Although these types of devices are very stable and offer us an excellent user experience, the reality is that, like the rest of the objects connected to the network, it is essential that our router is well configured. And this may be precisely the reason why we may have noticed how lately our Fire TV is not running as smoothly as it should. These changes to our router may be all we need to enjoy the best connection again.

The router, the solution to your problems

Although it is common for us to tend to relate the speed problems of our Fire TV Stick with the device itself, in the vast majority of cases the error originates in the configuration or layout of our router. When we start to notice certain slowdowns, the best thing we can do is disconnect the router from the power, wait a few seconds, and plug it back in. This has been the solution I have chosen on a large number of occasions and, many of them, it has been more than enough.

In addition to this, it is also recommended that our Fire TV be close to our router. This way, we prevent the signal from losing strength and making it much more stable. If we have the opportunity to move either the television or the router so that they are closer to each other, it is the best option we can opt for.

Along with both movements, we can also consider changing the channel of our WiFi. Especially if we have a router with WiFi 6E. Improving bandwidth and speed will have a direct impact on the subsequent performance of your Fire TV.

Always keep firmware updated

Regardless of the three changes that we have mentioned previously, we must always make sure that we have our Fire TV Stick updated with the latest version available. Amazon, like the rest of the manufacturers that develop this type of product, usually introduces new updates periodically that allow you to enjoy a better user experience. Correcting errors that not only affect the stability of the device in question, but also everything that has to do with security.

To ensure that we have the latest version of software downloaded, we must go to the settings menu on the Fire TV and then select My Fire TV. In that tab we can access About and, there, select Check for system updates. Automatically, from that button we will be able to know if we have the latest version of the system or if, on the contrary, there are updates that we must download.