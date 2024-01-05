The company wants to fully enter the world of portable consoles and will do so in style

MSI will present a new portable console at CES 2024

The video game market and more specifically that of portable consoles is booming. With the portable consoles (or computers, rather) that are now on the market, enjoying your favorite hobby is becoming easier. A great example of this is the Steam Deck, which allows you play any delivery that is available on Steam and even to Game Pass games, a service that could receive deliveries of Baldur's Gate. This time it seems that MSI wants to join that market and will soon announce its own portable console.

All this seems like will take place during the next CES 2024, that is, in the largest technological event in the world. This MSI presentation may occur from Tuesday, January 9 to Friday, January 12, since those will be the duration of said event. This new portable console comes ready to give everything and MSI knows how to do it. Although there are no technical details about it, we have been able to see a small teaser so that you can get an idea of ​​what it will be like.

This is what MSI's new portable console looks like

This information comes from MSI's official Instagram account, therefore it is completely official. If you want to see the small progress they have left in video form, open your eyes because just below these lines we show you the final result. As expected, this It's just a preview to leave its clients with long teeth, so you will not be able to see the console in detail, but you will be able to see it in broad strokes.

As you have seen, it is clear that the company wants to enter the world of portable consoles in style. As we have told you, there are no more details about it, no price, no release date… Nothing. For now the only thing you can do is wait for new news to learn more about this MSI console, what is clear is that it seems that it will be a tough competitor for the Steam Deck.

The Valve console has also announced its OLED version, which indicates the great success it is having in the market. Something that is completely normal, since portable gaming is gaining a lot of ground between gamers and Steam Deck offers many facilities in addition to a large number of games. As we mentioned at the beginning of the news, it is like a computer in the form of a portable console, so there is no problem playing practically everything you can think of.

