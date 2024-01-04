Social, Elon Musk's X takes a nosedive: the value of the platform has lost 36 billion in just over a year

Mr Tesla's little bird flies with difficulty now. The social media Xex Twitter, ha lost more than 71.5% of its value since it was purchased by Elon Musk. This was revealed by the Fidelity mutual fund, which owns a stake in X Holdings, according to a revelation from the Axios website. Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022 and renamed the platform X in July 2023. The Fidelity's estimate would place the value of X at approximately 12.5 billion dollars.



READ ALSO: Musk, Zuckerberg & co: richer scrooges with artificial intelligence

Fidelity's assessment – reports the Ansa agency – derives from a document dated the end of November 2023, Axios reported, relating to the fallout from a number of major companies backtracking on advertising after Musk endorsed a post about the anti-Semitic conspiracy theory. The entrepreneur, in an interview during an event in New York, responded to the boycott by telling companies to “go screw themselves”.

As is known, Musk is the richest man in the world, with a net worth of 251 billion dollars. When he acquired Twitter, the entrepreneur said the task was “to try to help humanity.” After the acquisition, Musk reinstated a number of people previously banned from the platform, including lformer President Donald Trump and right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Subscribe to the newsletter