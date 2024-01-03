Next Thursday, January 4, the animated film “Uma & Haggen: Princess and Viking” will premiere in nearly 500 movie theaters in the country, the third full-length project by Mexican animator Benito Fernández, which is distributed by KoolToon Entertainment and produced by Ithrax Producciones.

The 92-minute, 100% Mexican film tells the story of “Uma,” who after the death of her father, the king, undertakes a magical mission to recover her throne and save her kingdom with the help of little “Haggen.”

THE REPORTER He spoke with Benito about the making of this film that has taken nearly 13 years to see the light of day.

“I wrote it in 2010 and we started production at the end of that year. So, it's been a long but necessary time. The film is made entirely in Mexico and by Mexicans, so we have to be consistent, if we want national animation, everything has to be made by our Mexican artists, who are very good, but what is suddenly lacking are opportunities. So, the animation is traditional drawn on paper, at 24 per second, the classic one.”

Furthermore, Benito highlights that it also took a long time to present the film because the film is completely independent“so the issue of financing and being able to maintain the payroll of the artists who participate becomes complicated, in addition to the fact that we wanted a quality that could be exported, and achieving that does take a long time, but the truth is that the The result on the screen is worth it.”

The film completely ruled out any type of artificial intelligence from its production process, giving artists priority over the same machines or animation apps that are used to reduce costs and times.

Regarding the creation of the story, Benito remembers that he imagined What would a Mayan and pre-Hispanic civilization be like if there had never been a clash of cultures and they had continued on their way to make their own industrial revolution? “where they are beginning to use fossil fuels and steam, in addition, the pyramids are already 100 stories high and go up in a funicular. “So, we were given the construction of a very interesting world that we had not seen.”

From there it was to develop the characters, “we were missing our Mesoamerican princess, since there already exists the French princess, the German one, the Chinese one, even the Native American one, but not a pre-Hispanic one and the world of 'Uma' emerged and to this we added this legend that the Vikings arrived in America many years before the Spanish, so the story became very entertaining because there are totally opposite characters.”

The best voices of national dubbing

In the dubbing, vocal figures such as Melissa Gedeón or “Meli G” as “Uma” and Oliver Díaz Barba as “Haggen” are in charge of the vocal performance, accompanied by the talent of Humberto Vélez, Jesse Conde, Laura Torres, Héctor Gómez Gil and Alondra Gentleman.

“We have the best dubbing actors in the world here in Mexico and we have to be consistent, if I wanted to make the best animated project possible, then I had to work with the best dubbing actors. Furthermore, they were very happy because they rarely have the opportunity to act from scratch, normally they dub characters that already have a (peculiar) voice and a performance, but not here, here they are really acting from scratch, from the script and their acting vein.”

In 2022 the film was part of the Guanajuato International Film Festival (GIFF) in the Children in Action Children's Selection Gala and winner of the awards for Best Music, Best Sound Design and “Marcel Sisniega” Special Award for director Benito Fernández as well as Mention Honorary at the ninth edition of the Veracruz World Film Festival (FMCINEV).

The film will continue its exhibition process throughout the rest of America, “the important news is that Sony Pictures took it over to distribute it after theaters.” Benito points out that the English dubbing is already being done, including the songs. In addition, he is immersed in continuing to expand the universe of “Uma and Haggen” with the second part of a possible trilogy.

Synopsis

Faced with the death of her father, an 11-year-old girl named “Uma” flees from “Aisza Munna”, her hometown, to find a way to recover the throne of her kingdom without having to be sacrificed as indicated by the prophecy. They will soon meet “Haggen”, an eight-year-old boy who crosses the sea in the hope of saving his reign; Thus, despite being total opposites, both embark on a mission in which companionship, loyalty and love will be the key to restoring harmony to both worlds.

Profile

Who is Benito Fernández?

The Mexican animator Benito Fernández is an experienced creative who once again makes a valuable contribution to national animation by developing his third full-length production; The first was “Sabel: Redención”, a still-canned project from 2009 and the second “Brijes” from 2010. Known for being the creator of the iconic “Pandilla Telmex” (2001), the screenwriter also promises to captivate the public with his dreamlike landscapes and unusual creatures contained in this splendid project aimed at the whole family called “Uma & Haggen: Princess and Viking”.

