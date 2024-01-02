Like every year, film studios and distributors prepare their film bets to offer viewers a wide range of titles and 2024 will be no exception. Outstanding blockbusters, funny comedies and important dramas are coming. Hollywood, after having gone through a 2023 of protests by scriptwriters and actors, seems to have a break and give its films due dissemination. Mexico is not far behind and also has important titles that are expected to see the light of day during this new year.

Other premieres that the public expects are “Argylle” by Matthew Vaughn on February 2 as the scheduled date; “Ferrari” by Michael Mann; “Ghostbusters: Ghost Apocalypse” by Gil Kenan next March; “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” by Adam Wingard in April; Shawn Levy’s “Deadpool 3” in July; “Intensely” by Kelsey Mann in August; Tim Burton's “Beetlejuice 2” in September; “Joker: Folie a Deux” by Todd Phillips with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in November and “Mufasa: The Lion King” by Barry Jenkins in December.

National premieres

Uma and Haggen: Princess and Viking

This animated film by Benito Fernández took 13 years to come to light. In a fantasy world with pre-Hispanic features, a Viking named “Haggen” decides to help princess “Uma” return to her city to recover the throne of her deceased father. “Uma” and “Haggen” are two children from totally opposite worlds. Each one's mission leads them to be the only ones capable of saving their respective societies and achieving their mission through unity and adventure.

El Roomie

José Eduardo Derbez, Fiona Palomo, Herllany, Leticia Calderón and Carlos Ferro, star in “El Roomie”, directed by Pitipol Ybarra. “Vivi” is a young writer who is forced to find a roommate to pay the mortgage on her apartment. What she does not suspect is that “Roy”, the supposed perfect partner she found, has a peculiar lifestyle: he never pays rent. Even though “Vivi” discovers “Ro”, she decides to open the doors of her house and her life to him because her tricks lead her to rediscover herself as a writer.

Wedding night

After seeing them together in the 90s in the soap opera “María la del barrio” as “Tita” and “Nandito”, Ludwika Paleta and Osvaldo Benavides meet again in the romantic comedy directed by the actor himself, “Noche de novia”. In the plot, “Nico” and “Lucía” will have to face their stormy past in a story that reveals that even the most crossed, the most “enlightened” and the most in love hide explosive secrets.

OCA

Director Karla Badillo has just finished filming her debut feature “OCA” in San Luis Potosí, starring Natalia Solián, Leonardo Ortizgris and Cecilia Suárez, accompanied by actors such as Gerardo Trejoluna, Enrique Arreola and Raúl Briones. In addition, Manolo Caro is in the production. “Rafaela”, a young nun, will undertake a trip to the nearest town to meet the archbishop. Along the way, she will cross geographically and emotionally with a pilgrimage, a parachutist and a femme fatale, who will make her advance or retreat from her goal to finally meet herself.

Party in the burrow

The director from Guadalajara Manolo Caro returns to films after several series. He recently concluded filming “Fiesta en la burrow,” an adaptation of the novel by writer Juan Pablo Villalobos. The protagonists are Manuel García-Rulfo and Daniel Giménez Cacho, among others. “Tochtli” likes hats, dictionaries, samurai, guillotines and Frenchmen. But “Tochtli” is a boy and now what he wants is a new animal for his private zoo: a Liberian dwarf hippopotamus. His father, “Yolcaut,” a drug trafficker at the top of power, is willing to fulfill his every whim.

International premieres

Mean girls

From the ingenious mind of Tina Fey comes a new spin on the modern classic, “Mean Girls.” New student “Cady Heron” (Angourie Rice) is welcomed to the top of the school social chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” led by “Regina George” (Reneé Rapp) and her friends “Gretchen.” ” (Bebe Wood) and “Karen” (Avantika). However, when “Cady” makes the grave mistake of falling in love with “Regina’s” ex-boyfriend, “Aaron Samuels” (Christopher Briney), she finds herself caught in her sights. As Cady sets out to take down the queen bee with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn to stay true to herself as she navigates the jungle. most ruthless of all: high school.

The color purple

This new version of Alice Walker's beloved classic, “The Color Purple,” is directed by Blitz Bazawule. The renowned producers of the film are Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones. The stars are Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, HER, Halle Bailey, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Fantasia Barrino. The plot revolves around the life of “Celie”, an African American woman at the beginning of the 20th century. We will meet her at 14 years old, writing letters to God from her home in Georgia while she suffers mistreatment and abuse from her father. After being sold to a farmer and coming to terms with the death of her sister, she will continue a turbulent story that highlights the horrors of the time for racialized women.

poor creatures

From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible story and fantastic evolution of “Bella Baxter” (Stone), a young woman whom the brilliant and unorthodox scientist “Dr. Godwin Baxter” (Willem Dafoe) brings him back to life. Under the protection of “Baxter,” “Bella” is eager to learn. Eager for the experience she lacks, “Bella” runs away with “Duncan Wedderburn” (Mark Ruffalo), a cunning and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across continents. Freed from the prejudices of her time, Bella grows firm in her purpose to defend equality and liberation.

Bob Marley: The Legend

This film celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations with his message of love and unity. For the first time on the big screen, you'll discover Bob's powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his groundbreaking music. The film is produced in association with the Marley family and with Kingsley Ben-Adir playing the legendary musician alongside Lashana Lynch as his wife.

Dune: Part Two

The saga continues with award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, who embarks on the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem participate. “Dune: Part Two” will explore the mythical journey of “Paul Atreides” as he joins “Chani” and the “Fremen” on their path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Faced with the choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, “Paul” strives to avoid a terrible future that only he can foresee.

Kung Fu Panda 4

This spring, after almost a decade, Omar Chaparro reprises his role as “Po,” the world's most unusual kung fu master, with a fun new chapter in DreamWorks Animation's beloved action-comedy franchise: “Kung Fu Panda 4”. After three death-defying adventures and defeating world-class villains with his incomparable courage and his insane martial arts skills, “Po” is called by fate to… take a break. Specifically, he is asked to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace.

imaginary friends

Written and directed by John Krasinski, “Imaginary Friends” tells the story of a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends and what she does with that super power, as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect with her friends. all people with their children's imaginary friends. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and with the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell.

Angry

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award winner George Miller's “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” the long-awaited return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal “Mad Max” films. ”. Miller now turns the page again with a new original, independent action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerful character from the multi-Oscar-winning global hit, “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

CT

Themes

