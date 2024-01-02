Has it ever occurred to you to participate in the Dakar or the Africa Eco Race? Here are some of the bikes with which you could tackle these very tough competitions

January 2, 2024

They are not just bikes that make you dream sandy African horizonsindeed: perhaps they inspire even more because they are close – some more, some less – to the motorcycles that race and win the most prestigious and iconic Rally-Raid, come la Dakar e l’Africa Eco Race. We're talking about those Maxienduro e Adventure which have deeply engraved their rallying temperament in their DNA, while remaining (apart from some exceptions with a distinctly racing character which see their scope exclusively in rallying use) excellent road bikes that can be used in everyday life, both in the city and off-road or on long journeys.

And it is perhaps precisely this that is determining its success: excellent for use on the road, with performance within the reach of almost everyone, they accommodate off use and if you really want to try your hand at racing you can take them to parc fermé with just a few modifications. Of course, Dakar and Africa Eco Race are different competitions with very different regulations and the bikes likely to be used in one may not have space in the other, but in any case any classification loses meaning when one of the bikes in this event – which does not it claims to be exhaustive and draws inspiration from the Dakar and AER entry lists – it is found in our garage, ready to make us dream or ready to take part in the next Rally.

Fantic Motor XEF 450 Rally

A purely racing destination for the motorbike that Fantic presented in 2022 after taking it to the Dakar with Franco Picco: the XEF Rally 450 (and its ultra-specialist sister produced in a limited series, the Factory) it mounts the 450 cc twin-cam, four-valve engine already used on the CHEF Endurowith five-speed gearbox and wet sump lubrication, while the chassis is based on a double-spar frame in aluminum alloy. The saddle is at a height from the ground of 955 mm and the weight in running order, but with the petrol tank empty, is less than 140 kg. Note that the autonomy is that of a true Rally thanks you have 30 liters of fuel distributed in tanks central and anterior-lateral.

Go to the Fantic Motor price list

See all new Fantic Motor XEF 450 adverts

See all adverts for used Fantic Motor XEF 450

See all Fantic Motor XEF 450 reviews

Honda CRF 450 RX Rally 2024

Let's immediately clarify that here too we are faced with a racing motorcycle which is also built by RS Moto of Bergamo and designed by Rodolfo Frascoli, however on the basis of Honda CRF 450 RX revised in the suspension setting, in the final ratio (longest to exceed 160 km/h) and in the Arrow exhaust which runs low to leave room for the tank which contributes to a total capacity of 29 litres, while the engine is the single-shaft Unicam with maps and traction control, with the delivery revised by RS Moto like the lubrication that now hosts 50% oil plus thanks to the additional tank and dedicated radiator, for a price of 25.990 euro.

Go to the Honda price list

See all new Honda CRF 450 RX ads

See all adverts for used Honda CRF 450 RX

KTM 450 Rally

Simply the bike that can really take you to the front of the Dakar: not a model derived from a road version but a real racing bike specifically designed and built by KTM's Research & Development department. KTM 450 Rally Replica it is equipped with WP The frame is made of chrome-molybdenum steel. Price – unofficial for the 2024 version – over 30,000 euros and limited edition of 80 examples for the bike that has practically won the Dakar 20 times in the last 22 years. Incidentally, in the GASGAS price list you will find its counterpart (as is known, GASGAS, KTM and Husqvarna are part of the same Group) with the Spanish brand. If instead something more street-oriented but still very… Ready to Racethere is it KTM 890 Adventure R Rally: in only 700 examples but approved and very refined in terms of equipment.

Go to the KTM price list

See all used KTM 450 Rally adverts

KOVE 450 Rally

It has a price list that starts at 8,990 euros but is in competition with motorbikes that cost more than triple: the Kove 450 Rally tested by our Perfetto, it is an approved dual but capable of giving great satisfaction off-road. The engine is one Zonsen derived from the same unit that moves the Fantic Caballero 500: thanks to the new twin-shaft distribution the 51 cv a 9.000 giri in Euro 5 version. It weighs 145 kg dry, It has fully adjustable suspension with over 300 mm of travel and the saddle 960 mm from the ground (but a Low version with a 91 cm saddle is available and suspension travel reduced to 250 mm).

Go to the Kove price list

See all new Kove 450 Rally adverts

Yamaha Tenera 700

One of the Adventures most appreciated by off road lovers which has recently seen its family enriched by the version Extreme, equipped with fork and mono with more travel, dedicated saddle, high mudguard and other modifications that make it one of the most suitable versions for off-roada setup that joins the Ténéré 700 World Rally and the brand new one Explore whose specifications they talk about greater accessibility and aptitude for travel. or, again, the Yamaha Tenere 700 GYTR which thanks to accessories including the Akrapovič titanium exhaust, the GYTR air filter kit and its airbox, the specific ECU, dedicated saddle and footrests as well as ad hoc wheels and suspensions allows you to have a real racing bike competition to join Botturi and Tarrés in the Africa Eco Race. Regardless of the version chosen, the substance remains that of the one based on the CP2 inline twin-cylinder which characterizes all versions of the Ténéré and which expresses 68 Nm at 6,500 rpm and 73.4 horsepower at 9,000 rpm.

Go to the Yamaha price list

Find all new Yamaha Ténéré

Find all used Yamaha Ténéré

Read all questions about Yamaha

Read all the reviews on Yamaha

Aprilia Tuareg 660 Factory: the EXCLUSIVE TEST of the Italian champion motorcycle with Jacopo Cerutti

Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Yamaha Ténéré 700. COMPLETE TEST: Strada, motoristrada and track! (VIDEO)

New Fantic XEF Rally and Rally Factory. How they are made and how much they cost (VIDEO)

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 TEST: I've never ridden a Harley like this!

Honda CRF 450 RX Rally 2024 – EXCLUSIVE TEST! With her you can win the DAKAR

KTM 450 Rally Replica 2024: only 80 examples for the queen of rallies

KOVE 450 Rally EXCLUSIVE TEST: it's the DUAL that was missing! (VIDEO)

Yamaha presents the new Ténéré 700 World Rally: celebrating 40 years of the model. Photos and price

EICMA 2023. Yamaha Tenère 700 GYTR