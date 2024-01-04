Enea Bastianini is ready for 2024

2023 was supposed to be the year of his consecration, with his arrival in the official Ducati team alongside Pecco Bagnaia, but instead it turned out to be one of the most difficult for Enea Bastianini, forced into two long stops due to injury and never really a protagonist, except the weekend in Malaysia which saw him finish ahead of everyone at the checkered flag of the Grand Prix.

Speaking to 'La Gazzetta dello Sport', the newly 26-year-old (his birthday was on 30 December) spoke about future prospects, declaring himself optimistic: “The season was very complicated – he said -, but I like looking at the glass half full. It's been a year that will help me grow. A victory came, in Malaysia, and next year I know where I'll have to start from.”

Next year will be his second year in the official Ducati team: “In the official team everything is more difficult – 'Beast' admitted -, because you have to relate to many more people: this, however, is something I've gotten quite used to quickly. What I adapted to least was getting hurt many times! Speaking of work, I would say that the work I did within the official team was very similar to what I did at Gresini. Similar but… everything a little more complex”.

Bastianini completed only eight of the twenty race weekends of the 2023 season: as many weekends were missed due to injury, four were those in which he did not complete the race due to a fall. In any case, the great satisfaction of the victory in Malaysia still came, the fifth career success in MotoGP after the four obtained in 2022 aboard the Desmosedici of Team Gresini.