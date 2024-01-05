Casey Stoner goes down flat

It's an outspoken Casey Stoner who doesn't hide criticisms of the current MotoGP, in turn suggesting his recipe for making the premier class all the more exciting the more rider-friendly it is. Interviewed by 'TNT Sports', the two-time world champion did not hide himself and also spoke about how Ducati's dominance could be limited.

For the Australian, the regulation should be addressed in such a way as to attract new manufacturers and allow them to work on competitiveness in the long term: “We need a regulation that will last at least ten years, no less – said Stoner -. Only in this way could manufacturers invest in a realistic and sustainable way in MotoGP.”

“In this way – added the centaur born in 1985 – Suzuki could return, Kawasaki could arrive, there could also be other brands in play. Knowing that for a decade the rules remain the same they would not be displaced after just one season and could organize the budget effectively.”

Another sore point, for Stoner, is the chapter linked to the Sprint Races: “This year there hasn't been a single race without bad crashes, there are too many things at stake during the weekend. We don't need to emulate Formula 1, the Sprint Races should be eliminated, we can do without them. the drivers would be in their place every week”.