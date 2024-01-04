The CEO's words on the upcoming season

January 4, 2024

Aprilia won its in 2022 first race in MotoGP, in 2023 he had the first satellite team and he won two races (always with Aleix Espargaro).

In 2024 it will grow further with the arrival of the Trackhouse Americans who have requested and obtained two official motorbikes (they will be the Aprilia Pramac…).

In short, the growth process managed by Massimo Rivola continues. In an interview with colleague Simon Patterson on Speedweek, the CEO of Aprilia racing spoke about the upcoming season.

On the fact that Aprilia does not have good pilots: “I do not agree. I think we have a mix of very different talents, including Miguel and Raúl, who I expect will be stronger next season.”

Among the five MotoGP manufacturers, Aprilia is the only one to have confirmed in 2024 the same pilots of 2023, however the contracts of Aleix, Vinales, Raul and Oliveira will expire at the end of the year. This means that Aprilia could be a protagonist in the market next year.

The objective, for Rivola, is simple: “It is to be the real alternative to Ducati. We need a faster bike and we need to show that we are strong.”

Rivola then talked about how strange it is that he hasn't found one yet main sponsor for Aprilia (“we have the coolest bike”) and of the fact that the Piaggio Group has done a lot, including financially, to support the MotoGP project.