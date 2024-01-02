“I rode the champions' bike, now it's in the my hands“. Marc Marquezat the end of the Valencia test, he spoke with Dazn Espana about his new adventure but, for contractual reasons, Marc's video was only published yesterday, January 1, 2024.

Marquez has signed, as everyone knows, for Gresini Racing and will have a 2023 Ducati: “I had butterflies in my stomachI was very nervous because even though I had been in the world championship for many years, it was a big change”.

On the first laps: “I managed to adapt much more quickly expected. I immediately felt very good, with an excellent feeling. Time came out without looking for it in an exaggerated way.”

Honda-Ducati comparison: “I don't like making comparisons, Ducati is one different bike from Honda, with a different style. But now the champions' bike is in my hands. I worked with a group for eleven years, now it's a new team but the family welcomed me very well and this is always nice.”

The appointment to see Marquez in Gresini is Saturday 20 January when the official presentation of the Gresini team is scheduled at the Cocoricò nightclub in Riccione.

Marc and Alex and the other riders will then take to the track for the test scheduled in Malaysia from 6 to 8 February.