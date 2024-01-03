The Spaniard also spoke about the difficulties of doing an elite sport: “I wouldn't tell you that I don't like riding a motorbike, but for me it's an incredible sacrifice”

Speaking with Europa press Martin he retraced some passages from last season but also spoke of Marc Marquez's arrival in Ducati.

“I'm very happy, it was a year to remember. Obviously it wasn't the result I would have wanted but I give myself a high rating, because finishing second today in MotoGP is not easy.”

For his comeback the Misano race was decisive, in which he achieved a double: “In Italy I said 'ok, yes, I can fight for this World Championship'. I saw myself as much superior to the others in terms of speed and I saw myself as a candidate for the title.”

At the beginning of 2023, many saw Martin as the probable perfect driver for Sprintswhich later proved to be true as the Madrilenian won nine times out of 20: “I didn't expect them to be so positive for me. Everyone had put me among the favorites from the beginning but I didn't know how it would go.”

On the fatigue to do a sport that brings you around the world from week to week: “It's a sport that requires a lot physical effortbut also mental. Especially traveling so far from home and spending many days away is difficult, I can't control it. If I had to improve anything for the future, it would be this. It has always been said that elite sport, in any sport, in any field, is unhealthy, because in the end you suffer injuries, you suffer a lot of stress on a muscular level, on a mental level. There were times when I had a bad time, I didn't sleep, and at the end you say 'it takes away your health'. But we must try to learn from experiences and improve for the future.”

On how different it is to do a sport for passion or as a professional: “There isn't much left of that boy who started with motorbikes. As he grows up, and even more so in professional sport, he goes from being a hobby, having fun, having fun, friends and laughter, to being your job and your obsession. I wouldn't tell you that I don't like riding a motorcycle, but for me it's a incredible sacrifice, you must have a lot of discipline, train every day and then enjoy the results. But it's hard to enjoy them.”

Martin then explained that he only thought about the official team towards the end of the season, when he could have won the world championship. Then he said that Ducati must fear the fact that he and Marc Marquez are in satellite teams: “With me in a satellite team, and with Marquez, they see threats for 2024. But I'm happy to stay in Pramac, it's the best place to fight for a world championship.”

But in 2025 Martin he wants an official saddle: “My main goal is to go to Ducati, but if it's not possible, I'll have to look for other options, there are many manufacturers that are making big steps, we'll see which will be the best option.”

Then on Marquez on Ducati: “It gives me motivation. Being able to compare myself to Marc, one of the best in history, will be nice, nice. If I can beat him with the same bike, I will have established myself as one of the best riders there is. I think I can do it.”