January 3, 2024

In 2023 they were beaten 15 track records. The authors of these records were six pilots: four race on Ducati, one on Honda and one on Aprilia. Let's look at them starting from those who have made the fewest records to the one who has made the most, which is Jorge Martin.

1 track record: Marc Marquez



In Portugal Marc Marquez he set pole and record lap with 1.37.226.

1 track record: Luca Marini



A Mandalika, in Indonesia, Luca Marini he starts on pole and sets the all-time record lap: 1.29.978

1 track record: Maverick Vinales



In the last GP of the year Maverick Vinales he returns to pole (more than two years after the last time, Assen 2021 with Yamaha) and signs the ever record lap: 1.29.931

3 track records: Pecco Bagnaia



The two-time MotoGP world champion was very fast on test up to Barcelona, ​​in the year he did 7 poles, more than anyone.

In the first part of the season he signed three record:

– Texas, Rate: 2,01,892

– Mugello: 1,44,855

– Barcelona Montmelò: 1,38,639

3 track records: Marco Bezzecchi



The Bez was also super competitive in testing. He has three records:

– Assen: 1,31,472

– Austria: 1.28.533

– Budd, India: 1,43,947

4 track record: Jorge Martin



In the four times he took pole Martin did also the record lap. Here they are:

Misano: 1.30.390

Motegi, Japan: 1,43,198

Phillip Island: 1.27.246

Buriram, Thailand: 1.29.287