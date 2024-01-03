Anger caused by the lack of competitiveness of his Yamaha: “Working with a mental coach also helped me in my relationship with the mechanics

Speaking in a podcast on the MotoGP website Fabio Quartararo addressed some transversal aspects of being a pilot. There Yamaha's lack of competitiveness in the last year and a half he has put his team to the test nervesbringing out his side impulsive.

For this reason Quartararo decided to work with a sports psychologist, or mental coach, as it is now called.

On anger: “I get angry very easily for everything and he shoutedfor this work with a mental coach it helped me in everyday life and also in relationships with mechanics”.

Quartararo clarified that he had not “never disrespected anyone” but he also added that “it is true that raise your voice It doesn't help us understand what's happening.”

The work was useful not just to reduce and channel anger but also for improve the working method and get the most out of the M1: “It's important to know how to identify what it does not work. It's not enough to complain, because whoever has to work on the bike doesn't know how to deal with problems. It is important to know how to identify weak points, whether when cornering, braking or with grip. It's one of the lessons I learned that allowed me to maintain a positive approach in critical situations.”