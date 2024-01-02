The stroke of midnight gave the contractual green light for many new posts from riders who changed bikes, let's see them!

January 2, 2024

Between midnight on 31 December and 1 January 2024 we passed – oh what a great discovery – from 2023 to 2024 which, in terms of contracts, meant a green light for new agreements.

So on January 1st several videos and posts appeared on the social message boards of us enthusiasts and professionals they tell officially the beginning of many new adventures, here they are!

HRC welcomes Luca Marini



Together with Alberto Puig (which isn't exactly what he showed on Marini great enthusiasm huh…) Luca Marini he got to know the HRC world. The video is below.

The small change on Marc Marquez's Instagram



Small but significant change: MotoGP Rider | Gresini teamin the meantime the team also published the second part of the photo, with the number 93.

LCR and Zarco celebrate their union



With a photo, relating to the Valencia tests. The Frenchman, with his number 5, on the RC213V which he will be asked to develop and make competitive. Difficult challenge!

The VR46 changes face



Meaning what change sponsor, from Mooney to Pertamina Enduro. The word Enduro has nothing to do with knobby wheels but is a motor oil produced by Pertamina itself.

In the video you can see the two pilots, here it is the other newswhich talk about the new season: next to Without there is Fabio Di Giannantonio.

The 22 riders of the 2024 MotoGP



Here they are below, officially!

It blossoms!



Off to open bottles for 2024