Aleix Espargaró did an interview on Adriiianef's channel on Twitch. The Spanish driver was challenged ad attract attention doing a sensational title which then was “Pedro Acosta won't win anything.”

The goal was noble and that is to give attention like this at the Children's Oncology Unit of the Clinical Hospital of Valencia.

Streamer Adriiianef kicked off the year with a live benefit show of 50 ore in favor of the Children's Oncology department of the Clinical Hospital of Valencia.

Aleix Espargaró is intervened during the broadcast and said many interesting thingslet's see some.

Sui social network: “I try to read everything I can on social networks, respond and interact. I think that's what they're for, you have to interact. Unfortunately I can't get to everything, but I'll try to answer.”

About the fact that their children Max and Mia have started to go in moto: “It wasn't my idea but my wife's who was obsessed with wanting them to learn to ride a motorbike. It bothers me, I've already been scared enough with my brother, competing together. So I really don't want to go through it again, even if I know that these children have it in their blood.”

On 2023: “I can't give a bad rating in a year in which I won two Grands Prix but wasn't able to be regular. I would have liked to be more consistent.”

Predictions 2024: “In Moto3 it's perhaps more complicated. Maybe Holgado will win the title. In Moto2, Fermín Aldeguer. In MotoGP I would like an Aprilia to win. But if it's not an Aprilia, my bet is Jorge Martín.”

Finally, the title grabs attention: “Well, I'll tell you something. Pedro Acosta seems like a talker to me. I do not like it at all. I don't think he will ever win anything” joked Aleix.