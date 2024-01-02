“We need help” said the former Australian driver

In Australia, bad weather has been causing a lot of damage for over a week. One of those affected by this bad weather is Casey Stonerwhose house, from the images and videos posted by the former pilot, reported a lot of damage.

Stoner lives on the Gold Coast of Queensland, one of the most famous areas of Australia.

The two-time world champion published some images on social media catastrophe and on effects of the cyclone Alta Colombia which devastated the area.

Stoner also asked help for themselves and their neighbors: “I'm not sure anyone knows how much it was the hurricane is dangerous last night in some areas. The photos do not show the true extent of the damage. If there is anyone who can lend a hand it would be very helpful. Many people have lost their homes. We need a lot of help.”

Stoner made it clear that his family is doing well. Casey's wife is Adriana and their two daughters are called Alessandra and Caleya.

However, the house where the four live has suffered serious damage due to storms. In his very large estate, there is space not only for motorbikes but also for a stable of horses, another of his passions.

Stoner explained that there was no electricity for a week and “no member of the council made themselves heard”. There would be thousands of displaced people and many still without electricity.