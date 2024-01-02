Luca Marini gave his first interview since becoming an HRC rider.

Marini is the twentieth pilot in history to wear the colors of Repsol Honda Team. The 1997 born rider entered the World Championship in 2016: he achieved six victories, 15 podiums and five pole positions in Moto2 before moving up to the premier class in 2021.

In MotoGP he got it two podiums in long races and due pole position.

Marini has signed with HRC for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The interview you are about to read was done after his first test on the Repsol Honda Team's RC213V in Valencia.

When did your passion for motorcycles begin?

“It grew inside me year after year when I was a child. At four years old I got on a minibike and at first it was like a game. But then I started having a lot of fun and then the bikes got bigger and bigger and with more speed. My passion has grown a lot over the years. Getting to the World Cup was a dream come true.”

What is your first motorbike memory?

“I don't have many memories of my past, but I remember one time, one of the first times on the minibike, I had like three wheels on the back. The first day, balancing with my father, we said: “ok, today let's try to put them away” and it was a great day”

Can you tell us more about your photos as a child wearing the Repsol Honda suit?

“It was an incredible thing, something dictated by fate, I don't know. I don't remember very well why I had those suits. I remember that I was really happy to have those colors because even in those years they were incredible, like every year in the history of MotoGP So it's a great pleasure to wear them now in MotoGP.”

Have you always wanted to be a pilot?

“It was something that was growing in my head and by about 14 years old I decided, 'okay, this could be my life, my job.' I really enjoy doing this and would love to have a job like this. Even when I was younger I thought about other sports, even other jobs because I was curious to try many different things”

Can you tell your story leading up to the world championship?

“I started with mini GPs then Mini GP like the Honda NSF trophy with the 100cc four stroke. It was also a great bike, great times, great memories and then I jumped on a Moto3. The Italian championship, in the CIV. Then in the European Championship I started to get very tall, so I jumped on a Moto2 and after a year in the European Championship I got to the World Championship. It has been a nice trip. I learned a lot and now I am a better rider and person also for all the steps I have taken in the past”

What was your best moment on the track?

“Maybe it's easy, the first podium in Texas, in America was just fantastic, a very beautiful race, a beautiful place to get your first podium. So I have very, very beautiful memories, a moment full of emotions and it's something I want to find again, here with these colors”

How did you come to join the Repsol Honda Team?

“It was a shock after Marc announced his change. So, me and my group, my manager, tried to find a way to approach this new project and improve together and try to build a better bike, better performance, to come back and win races and world titles. This is our goal, our target, so I'm sure there will also be very, very satisfying moments.”

What inspired you to join the HRC?

“First of all it's the best in history. The numbers and statistics speak for themselves, and it's a very particular time now, but I think we have the strength to come back very, very soon. I will try to give all my feedback, my energy to this project and I am sure that we will find the right direction and have the strength to remain at the top for many years”

What is your goal for the 2024 season?

“I want to start with an open mind, we have to understand our speed, our potential after the first official tests and we have to find our balance, find a way to beat our direct rivals: this is definitely the first objective on my part. But I also want to look forward and try to find a way to get on the podium with this bike or get a win. I know it might be hard, but we have to look forward.”

How was the first day within the official Honda team in Valencia?

“It was amazing, it went by so quickly and the day was already over! But of course, we will have a lot of time during the winter, during the tests, during the season to talk to all the members of this team because it is full of people, it's just a dream to work with all these people and also with the Japanese. Well, I have a very positive feeling, I love the culture and we can have a great synergy”