In October we had the opportunity to try the brand new Moto Guzzi Stelvio 2024 in a world exclusive, the maxi crossover born in Noale. One of the most anticipated new features, together with the BMW R 1300 GS. which captured the attention of many readers, becoming the most read article of 2023 on our site

In person the Stelvio shows a beautiful image: new thanks to the tank body and the muscular, forward-leaning fairing, the slim but not excessively hollowed-out tail, and the refined finishes. There are two liveries, two-tone satin (obtained by painting): savannah yellow, brighter, and volcano black, elegant. Only one version at the moment, widely customizable, and not only with the usual tourism-oriented accessories: at the time of purchase you can in fact order the set-up with ARAS technology, equipped with front and rear radar (the details of the functionality).

Among the dedicated accessories, the side cases could not be missing, with attachment like that of the Mandello, a patented system that blocks them simply by closing the passenger seat, and two top cases, 36 and 52 litres. There are heated saddles of different ergonomics and heights, heated grips, engine guard bars onto which the auxiliary LED lights can be attached, the tire pressure detection system, the Moto Guzzi MIA application which allows you to connect your mobile phone with the TFT dashboard, the up&down electronic gearbox, and the anti-theft device.

During the test We also created an in-depth video That found herewhile in the following pages we reveal all the secrets, features and our driving impressions of the Italian crossover.