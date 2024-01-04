Jeremy Renner (cordonpress)

Actor Jeremy Renner suffered an accident that almost cost him his life and a year later he is more motivated than ever to move forward.

A year ago we learned the terrible news that Jeremy Renner was hit by his own snow plow. Now, he seems fully recovered and will indeed return to filming the Mayor of Kingstown series. So he has shown that adversities can be overcome and he reflects this with his words that he leaves you below.

“My mom really wanted to burn the snowplow. And I say: No, mom. I won't do it. I need to get that thing out of the driveway or we'll be stuck there. You know, but I understand why. We have the power to change the narrative into something else, you know? “She began with the apology of acknowledging what happened.”

This is how he overcame what happened and his words can help others.

Jeremy Renner said: “But I also have the strength to change the images and the day of the accident and all those things to a narrative that is about celebration. It's about how deep our love for our family is. Look how far we've come, look at the trials we've been given and how we overcame them. All of this is celebration, all of this is positive things. But it's our job to change the narrative and the perspective on this, because otherwise we can sit and be victims and suffer and be unbearable and January 1st isn't a day to celebrate or snowplows are a bad thing. No, we need all these things, they are beautiful things.”

Will he return to Marvel Studios?

Since his first appearance as Clint Barton in the film Thor (2011), actor Jeremy Renner has participated in many installments of this Cinematic Universe and in fact starred in the Disney Plus series Hawkeye. Now, there are no plans for him to return, but we cannot rule out a cameo or surprise appearance in events as big as Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

